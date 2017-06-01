MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” talked about fecal matter for nearly two minutes on Thursday morning when Joe Scarborough compared Trump to “a kid pooping his pants.”

The show played a clip of Sean Spicer explaining the “Covfefe” tweet during Wednesday’s press briefing. Spicer said, “the president and a small group of people knew exactly what he meant.”

Cohost Mika Brzezinski then asked Scarborough to share the metaphor he told her before the show started.

Scarborough didn’t seem to remember what he said until Brzezinskini reminded him, “Like a kid pooping their pants and then saying I meant to do that!”

Once the word “poop” was mentioned, Scarborough took it and ran.

“Oh yes yes. Well yes. It would be like somebody pooping their pants and then people looking at it and saying ‘oh that’s modern art don’t you understand,” Scarborough said as the rest of the panel laughed. “I am making a statement against Russian aggression in Crimea. And so this is my statement and if you don’t get it then there is something wrong with you not me.’”

“You know I am going to make another statement and I am going to sit down in my pants,” he continued, “and it will then be modern art.”

The segment went on so long the rest of the panel started to look uncomfortable, and eventually an off-camera voice said, “no mas!”

