Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) hacked his way through an MNSBC interview while talking about Russian hacking, making Andrea Mitchell and the viewers pretty uncomfortable.

“Putin recently said that it’s possible the Russians were involved in the hacking of our democratic institutions after all,” Schiff said as his eyes watered up with tears.

Eventually he couldn’t make it any further with his throat tickle, and coughed several times before host Andrea Mitchell said, “I’ll give you a minute to clear your throat.”

When she finally turned the question back over the Schiff, he still sounded like he was dying and could barely squeak out his next point.

The next minute of his answer was filled with coughs and “excuse me’s,” making the viewer wonder exactly how long Mitchell would let him suffer.

Finally, she ended the interview, saying, “I want to thank you Congressman, we’ve all been there with the spring allergy issues…thanks for powering your way through that interview.”

Perhaps Schiff caught the same thing Hillary Clinton has.

WATCH:

