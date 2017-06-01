Trump To Hold 2020 Re-Election Fundraiser In June

President Donald Trump is starting his 2020 re-election bid early with a high-dollar fundraiser slated for June 28, according to a report from Politico.

The proceeds from the event will go to the “Trump Victory” fund that splits donations between the Republican National Committee and the Trump re-election effort.

Each attendee to the event is invited to donate $35,000 to the fund. The Republican Party events office will host the event, according to the invitation. The evening features a “dinner with President Donald J. Trump,” as well as Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and National Finance Chair for the RNC Steve Wynn.

The president continues to maintain his campaign offices, led by 2016 campaign staffer Micheal Glassner.

The campaign account has been open and accepting donations since the end of the 2016 presidential elections, but the fund received a relatively high number of donations after a special investigator was assigned to look into allegations of Trump’s potential connections with Russian leadership in May. The Trump Victory fund received $314,000 in donations the day after the announcement was made.

