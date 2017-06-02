Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has evidence that he was part of incidental collection by intelligence agencies and possibly was unmasked.

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Graham Friday about allegations that Obama officials had tried to unmask people surrounding Trump and his campaign.

“I have reason to believe that a conversation that I had was picked up with some foreign leader or some foreign person and somebody requested that I be unmasked,” Graham revealed.

“Here’s the concern: did the people in the Obama administration listen into these conversations? Was there a politicizing of the intelligence gathering process?”

Bream followed up, “You’ve got information that suggests you were an unmasked target?”

Graham said he couldn’t know for sure if he was unmasked, but that he has “information that suggests I was incidentally collected.”

“I’ve sent a letter to the NSA, the CIA, and the FBI requesting any collection on Lindsey Graham,” explaining that he meets with foreign leaders all the time and would be “upset” to find out the executive branch had been listening in on his conversations.

