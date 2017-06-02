Kathy Griffin’s Presser: Tragedy, Comedy, The Works [VIDEO]

It was like watching a building burn to the ground, so tragic and sad yet stunningly beautiful all at the same time. You can’t help but feel bad for the owners of the building, and yet you cannot divert your eyes from the allure of the fiery, destructive blaze. But no analogy can suffice to describe Kathy Griffin’s press conference, which can be summarized simply as the implosion of an over the hill, D-list star.

She started the conference defiantly, “I’m not afraid of Donald Trump, he’s a bully.” Much like Democrats in the wake of Trump’s election, over the course of ten minutes Griffin’s disposition went from tenacious and indomitable to tearful and vulnerable, “he broke me, he broke me, he broke me.” In just one press conference, those watching were afforded front row seats to the entire range of human emotions manifested in the embattled comedian’s display. Alas, words cannot suffice to describe the scene, which is why I have compiled this video with the presser’s high — and low — lights.