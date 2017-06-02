Kellyanne Conway said Donald Trump will decide whether he will use his executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from speaking with lawmakers next week.

Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next Thursday, where he will be questioned regarding Russian interference in the election. Conway, who is a counselor to the president, wouldn’t say if Trump will invoke his presidential powers to stop Comey from testifying.

“We’ll be watching with the rest of the world when Director Comey testifies,” Conway said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” Friday. “The last time he testified under oath, the FBI had to scurry to correct that testimony. He was off by hundreds of thousands in his count — his sworn testimony count — of the number of emails that Huma Abedin allegedly sent to her husband Anthony Weiner.” (RELATED: Comey Will Testify Next Week)

When asked directly if he will invoke his presidential powers to block Comey from testifying, Conway said: “The president will make that decision.”