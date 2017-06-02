Vice-President Pence ‘Very Confident’ Travel Ban Will Stand [VIDEO]

Pence discussed several major policy issues, and touched upon the merits of President Trump’s executive order, in a “Fox and Friends” interview with Ainsley Earhardt.

If the ban stands, it could widely affect immigration policy because certain foreign nationals would not be “eligible to enter the United States, while the temporary suspension remains in effect.”

“We remain very confident,” said Pence, “that when this matter reaches the Supreme Court of the United States, they’re going to recognize the right of the president in the Constitution … to control immigration in a way that puts the security of our country first.”

Since signing the ban, Trump has faced intense scrutiny in the media for alienating the Muslim community, and the order has been delayed each time it’s reached a judge.

Pence added that, “We worked closely with our ally in Iraq to put systems in place that we would be confident, that people applying to come here would not represent a threat to our people.”

The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to allow the ban to take effect while the case is being heard. The Court is expected to hear oral arguments and be the last word on the matter.