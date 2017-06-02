Warren Announces She Won’t Run In 2020

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren responded to a question about a 2020 presidential bid during a Thursday speech in San Francisco saying, “No, I’m running for Senate in 2018,” upsetting many in the crowd.

Warren fired up the audience of women gathered at the “Joyous Persistence” conference. While declining to seek the nation’s highest office, she spoke about the “fight.”

“I get how much damage Donald Trump, and a Republican Senate and a Republican House have done to this country every single day,” she said, according to Politico. “Democracy has to make its voice heard. People in this room have to make their voices heard – right now. We have to be in the fight every single day.”

MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid asked the senator whether progressive Democrats, like those who supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders presidential primary campaign, should regret not having done more to support former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her run in the general campaign.

“There was a lot that went wrong” with the 2016 campaign, Warren said, adding that she wasn’t going to join Republicans in attacking Democrats.

One attendee didn’t seem too downtrodden over Warren’s decision.

“She’s an older white woman, like Hillary Clinton,” said Judy Strebel to Politico. Her role is more “to fight in the Senate” than to be the party’s next nominee.

