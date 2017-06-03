CNN Host Who Ate Human Brain Says Trump Is An ‘Embarrassment To Humankind’

CNN host Reza Aslan, who recently ate human brain on national television, called President Trump an “embarrassment to humankind” for reiterating his call for a travel ban in the aftermath of the London terror attacks.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights,” Trump tweeted. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

He later added: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

“This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency,” Aslan tweeted in response. “He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

Aslan generated controversy earlier this year when he ate human brain with a cannibalistic sect of hinduism on his CNN show, “Believer.”

Aslan is a staunch critic of “Islamophobia.”

“I am a liberal, progressive, secularized American Muslim,” he once wrote in an NPR column. “But when I see that bigotry against my faith — my very identity — has become so commonplace in America that it is shaping into a wedge issue for the midterm elections, I can barely control my anger.

“I can’t imagine how the next generation of American Muslim youth will react to such provocations. I pray that we never find out.”

