‘CNN Is ISIS’ Trends On Twitter As Trump Supporters Heckle Network

The phrase “CNN is ISIS” started trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon as Trump supporters had fun heckling the network.
Pro-Trump conspiracy theory website InfoWars got the trend started by offering $1,000 to “anyone who is seen on TV with a ‘CNN is ISIS’ t-shirt or sign,” apparently in reference to comedienne Kathy Griffin’s ISIS-like photo shoot pretending to behead President Trump. CNN fired Griffin from her role as the co-host of the network’s annual New Year’s Eve program in response to the controversial photo.
At a rally in Washington, D.C., a Trump supporter was seen standing in front of CNN cameras holding a sign that read: “CNN Is ISIS.”
As CNN spent Saturday afternoon promoting anti-Trump protests taking place around the country, more images began popping up online of pranksters holding “CNN Is ISIS” signs.
Someone is holding a “@CNN is ISIS” sign at the “Pittsburgh, Not Paris” rally pic.twitter.com/a4k5TSnMul
“CNN is ISIS” signs appeared at the #Bilderberg2017 protestpic.twitter.com/2Kfo4B6lQy
Before long, “CNN is ISIS” was one of the top trends on Twitter…
And the heckling continued…
CNN is ISIS is trending. We are breaking the conditioning pic.twitter.com/AIheaR1K0l
