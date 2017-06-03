Liberals Attack GOP Senator After Bill Maher Uses N-Word In Interview [VIDEO]

On his Real Time show on HBO, comedian Bill Maher was interviewing Republican Senator Ben Sasse when Maher used the N-word in an alleged joke. Sasse looked uncomfortable and the audience laughed. Some on Twitter took Maher’s use of the racial slur to attack Sasse.

Watch:

Bill Maher just said the n word, @BenSasse didn’t look horrified, and the audience applauded. pic.twitter.com/kFAs1S3dyM — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017

The criticism of Sasse began almost immediately.

Went over to @BenSasse Twitter feed. Bunch of RTs of people praising his interview but nothing about letting the N-word fly by w/o comment. pic.twitter.com/TUlNWiFvcl — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017

This is a fine observation but he is gonna get flamed for it because too many white liberals will identify with Sasse’s silence https://t.co/l7Q5t4gzVl — Tressie Mc (@tressiemcphd) June 3, 2017

Yeah, you’re right. Also the fact that he hasn’t issued a statement or anything severely undercuts my “deer in the headlights” defense — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher should be dragged, but look who was laughing…Senator Ben Sasse. A Senator. — OneDayLight (@onedaylight) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher said something offensive and Ben Sasse laughed – which means Sasse gets fired & Maher gets elected to office, right? #TrumpMerica — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher and Ben Sasse are so full of racist privledge. Shut it down @HBO #RealTime — JuleeDunekackeJaeger (@dunekacke) June 3, 2017

It’s appalling that @billmaher said this and that @BenSasse responded with nothing but a chuckle https://t.co/2jYzDi3nCl — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 3, 2017

Senator Sasse responded to critics and tweeted his thoughts on the incident Saturday morning:

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017