Liberals Attack GOP Senator After Bill Maher Uses N-Word In Interview [VIDEO]

On his Real Time show on HBO, comedian Bill Maher was interviewing Republican Senator Ben Sasse when Maher used the N-word in an alleged joke. Sasse looked uncomfortable and the audience laughed. Some on Twitter took Maher’s use of the racial slur to attack Sasse.

Watch:

The criticism of Sasse began almost immediately.

Senator Sasse responded to critics and tweeted his thoughts on the incident Saturday morning:

