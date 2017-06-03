Liberals Attack GOP Senator After Bill Maher Uses N-Word In Interview [VIDEO]

On his Real Time show on HBO, comedian Bill Maher was interviewing Republican Senator Ben Sasse when Maher used the N-word in an alleged joke. Sasse looked uncomfortable and the audience laughed. Some on Twitter took Maher’s use of the racial slur to attack Sasse.
Watch:
Bill Maher just said the n word, @BenSasse didn’t look horrified, and the audience applauded. pic.twitter.com/kFAs1S3dyM
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017
The criticism of Sasse began almost immediately.
Went over to @BenSasse Twitter feed. Bunch of RTs of people praising his interview but nothing about letting the N-word fly by w/o comment. pic.twitter.com/TUlNWiFvcl
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017
This is a fine observation but he is gonna get flamed for it because too many white liberals will identify with Sasse’s silence https://t.co/l7Q5t4gzVl
— Tressie Mc (@tressiemcphd) June 3, 2017
Yeah, you’re right. Also the fact that he hasn’t issued a statement or anything severely undercuts my “deer in the headlights” defense
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 3, 2017
Bill Maher should be dragged, but look who was laughing…Senator Ben Sasse. A Senator.
— OneDayLight (@onedaylight) June 3, 2017
Bill Maher said something offensive and Ben Sasse laughed – which means Sasse gets fired & Maher gets elected to office, right? #TrumpMerica
— Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) June 3, 2017
Bill Maher and Ben Sasse are so full of racist privledge. Shut it down @HBO #RealTime
— JuleeDunekackeJaeger (@dunekacke) June 3, 2017
It’s appalling that @billmaher said this and that @BenSasse responded with nothing but a chuckle https://t.co/2jYzDi3nCl
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 3, 2017
Senator Sasse responded to critics and tweeted his thoughts on the incident Saturday morning:
Am walking off a redeye from LAX.
3 reflections on @billmaher
1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017
2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.
(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017
3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…
(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017
(4of4)
“…The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017