John Kerry Compares Trump To OJ Simpson For Ditching Paris Climate Accord

Former Secretary of State John Kerry compared President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change to accused murderer O.J. Simpson trying to find “the real killer.”

Kerry told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that Trump saying he’d renegotiate the Paris accord is “like OJ Simpson saying he’s gonna go out” and “find the real killer.” In 1994, Simpson was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend after a highly publicized trial.

Simpson was eventually convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007. He is serving a nine-year prison sentence in Nevada.

John Kerry: When Trump says he’ll negotiate better climate deal, it’s “like OJ Simpson saying he’s gonna go out & find the real killer” #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 4, 2017

Kerry’s Department of State spearheaded the crafting of the Paris agreement, which had countries make voluntary pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Those pledges would be ratcheted up every five years.

The Obama administration pledged to cut U.S. emissions 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. Trump has begun unraveling many of the regulations the past administration relied on to meet its Paris pledge.

The president announced he would begin the process of withdrawing from the Paris agreement, saying it was economically harmful and didn’t put American workers first.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said in the Rose Garden Thursday.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States,” he said.

Kerry had one of the most bombastic reactions to Trump’s announcement. Kerry said on

MSNBC that Trump’s decision would mean “kids will have worse asthma in the summer”

Kerry also said the decision put America “last” and made the U.S. an “environmental pariah.”

