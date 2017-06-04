Following the London terror attacks this weekend, MSNBC host Richard Lui wanted to know if police were overreacting to the attacks.

“What is the risk–there certainly is a risk of under reaction–but is there any risk of overreaction?” Lui asked Jim Cavanaugh, an NBC News law enforcement analyst.

London faced multiple terror attacks Saturday evening when a van plowed into pedestrians and attackers at Borough Market stabbed passersby. The attacks caused six civilian deaths.

“You know as we’ve been watching all of this live coverage…is there ever a point where you go, ‘well, that’s too much’ or ‘you shouldn’t be applying that amount of force there?'” he continued.

Cavanaugh dismissed Lui’s question, saying, “the response cannot be too large.”

