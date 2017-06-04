Russian president Vladimir Putin claims he “didn’t really even talk” to Michael Flynn at the infamous dinner they shared in Russia where Flynn was paid $45,000 to speak.

In a widely circulated photo, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is seen seated at the same table as Putin at a gala for Russia Today in Moscow. Flynn, who was already advising the Trump campaign at the time, was paid $45,000 to speak at the event.

However, Putin told NBC News’ Megyn Kelly that he doesn’t have a very close relationship with Flynn.

“You and I personally have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn,” he claimed. “You and I met yesterday evening. You and I have been working together all day today and now are meeting again.”

“When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side,” he recalled.

“I made my speech, and then we talked about some other stuff, and then I got up and left,” Putin said of the dinner. “That’s it. I didn’t even really talk to him. That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn.”

He closed out his response with a deep-throated laugh.

WATCH:

<iframe src=”http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/959868995630″ width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Follow Amber on Twitter