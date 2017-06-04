Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is “troubled” by Trump’s tweets against political correctness following the London terror attacks.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Warner said he believes the U.S. doesn’t have the same problem with radical Islamic terror that Europe does because of our superior integration methods. But that might change if Trump keeps tweeting, Warner suggested.

“I believe in many ways the Muslim American community is better integrated into our society,” he said. “I think that’s always been our secret sauce.”

“We’re seeing the benefits of that and that’s why it troubles me so much to see the type of tweets that the president has put out in the last 12 hours,” Warner finished.

Host Jake Tapper also asked Warner if he thought the US has a problem with being too tolerant of extremism, to which Warner said we have to watch out for “hateful venom that is spewed over the internet.”

