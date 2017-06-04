State Dept Officials Complain To Media About Trump’s Response To London Terror

Department of State officials are complaining to the media about President Donald Trump’s response to the terror attacks in London on Saturday evening, which have left seven dead.

One State Department official told Buzzfeed News that President Donald Trump’s attack of London Mayor Sadiq Khan over Twitter enraged U.S. officials.

“It’s embarrassing that the White House got into a Twitter fight,” the State Department official claimed.

Another official said Trump’s Twitter comments left him speechless.

Trump tweeted out Sunday morning: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

In response, a spokesman for Khan said the mayor has “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”

Khan initially told Londoners not “to be alarmed” by the increased police presence following the aftermath of the Islamic State-claimed attacks on the London Bridge and at Borough Market.

The official who spoke to BuzzFeed News complained that the department would now have to engage in damage control. The person said the effort is even more difficult because the position of ambassador to Britain is vacant.

“Trump responded to whatever drivel he saw on Fox,” the official said. “We don’t have an ambassador to the UK or an EUR A/S so it makes it that much harder to play catch up after he tweets something stupid.”

Acting U.S. ambassador to Britain Lew Lukens, however, applauded Khan on Twitter following Trump’s Sunday morning tweet.

“I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack,” he tweeted.

Hours after terror struck London on Saturday evening, the State Department condemned the “cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians.”

“We understand UK police are currently treating these as terrorist incidents,” Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement. “The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request.”

“Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims,” Nauert continued. “We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

