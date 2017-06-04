Trump And WH Aide Go After London’s Mayor Following Terror Attack

President Donald Trump and White House aide Dan Scavino criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan Sunday for his response to Islamic terrorism.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!,'” Trump tweeted. This seems to be a misquote from the president, as in context Khan was speaking about the police presence in the days to come. Three terrorists rammed a car into London Bridge pedestrians Saturday night and continued to go on a stabbing rampage.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The mayor said in a statement Sunday that: “Londoners will say an increase police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed.” A spokesman for the mayor said that Khan “has more important things to do” than reply to an “ill-informed” Trump tweet.

Trump and Khan have had a longstanding feud of sorts. The Mayor of London tweeted in May 2016 that “Trump’s ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe. It risks alienating mainstream Muslims. London has proved him wrong.”

At the time, Scavino, who manages Trump’s social media, replied to Khan and said, “it’s called not being politically correct.” The president’s aide brought back attention to this Sunday and tweeted, “[Mayor of London] – refer to below tweet 13 months ago, after you criticized…now President [Trump] — and WAKE UP!!!!”