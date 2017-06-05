Alaska Airlines may inspire yet another Tomi Lahren meltdown, as one of their social media employees referred to the former The Blaze host as “Tami” on Twitter.

Lahren tweeted at Alaska Airlines on Sunday accusing the company of being “dysfunctional.”

Most dysfunctional airline award goes to @AlaskaAir — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 5, 2017

Alaska Airlines responded to the tweet apologizing for the poor service but referred to Lahren as “Tami” instead of “Tomi.”

Hi Tami, sorry for any troubles. Can you DM some details on where you experience went south? -Ryan https://t.co/t4ooDR29zz — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 5, 2017

Lahren may have some negative feelings associated with the misspelled name since rapper Wale referred to her as “Tammy” when he dissed her as “miseducated” in his song “Smile.”

So if you’re gonna put someone in a song…diss ’em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time @Wale — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 4, 2017

As for Alaska Airlines, they’re claiming “Tami” was just a typo, but people are celebrating the mistake anyway.

We really didn’t mean to it really was a typo.

– Andre — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 5, 2017

Ryan has single handedly brought in millions of dollars of new business for @AlaskaAir — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 5, 2017

Ryan has made this shitacular week a touch better. Never forget Ryan. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2017

In other news, Alaska Airlines just won Twitter for this week: pic.twitter.com/nTIB72suxK — Conrad Close (@conradclose) June 5, 2017

Her name is Tori, Alaska Airlines social media people. Pay attention! — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) June 5, 2017

