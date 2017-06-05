Politics
Tomi Lahren (Photo: Comedy Central screen grab)   Tomi Lahren (Photo: Comedy Central screen grab)   

Alaska Airlines Embarrasses Tomi Lahren On Twitter

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
11:07 AM 06/05/2017

Alaska Airlines may inspire yet another Tomi Lahren meltdown, as one of their social media employees referred to the former The Blaze host as “Tami” on Twitter.

Lahren tweeted at Alaska Airlines on Sunday accusing the company of being “dysfunctional.”

Alaska Airlines responded to the tweet apologizing for the poor service but referred to Lahren as “Tami” instead of “Tomi.”

Lahren may have some negative feelings associated with the misspelled name since rapper Wale referred to her as “Tammy” when he dissed her as “miseducated” in his song “Smile.”

As for Alaska Airlines, they’re claiming “Tami” was just a typo, but people are celebrating the mistake anyway.

