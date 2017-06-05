Politics

CNN Responds To Claims They Staged A Muslim Anti-Terror Protest [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
8:40 AM 06/05/2017

CNN has responded to claims that a leaked video shows them fabricating a Muslim-led anti-terror protest after the London attacks, calling the allegations “nonsense.”

The video has been circulating around social media and shows CNN reporter Becky Anderson standing by while her crew organizes and directs a group of Muslim protesters holding anti-terror signs.

The crew tightly packs the approximately two dozen protesters together with signs facing the camera, while Anderson monologues about the “beautiful” anti-terror protest.

CNN International responded to the claims that they staged the protest, writing, “This is nonsense. Police let demonstrators through the cordon to show their signs. CNN along with other media simply filmed them doing so.”

Some still criticized CNN for directing the protesters rather than getting an organic live shot.

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: CNN, Islamic terror, London Attack
  Show comments