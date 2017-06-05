CNN has responded to claims that a leaked video shows them fabricating a Muslim-led anti-terror protest after the London attacks, calling the allegations “nonsense.”

The video has been circulating around social media and shows CNN reporter Becky Anderson standing by while her crew organizes and directs a group of Muslim protesters holding anti-terror signs.

The crew tightly packs the approximately two dozen protesters together with signs facing the camera, while Anderson monologues about the “beautiful” anti-terror protest.

CNN International responded to the claims that they staged the protest, writing, “This is nonsense. Police let demonstrators through the cordon to show their signs. CNN along with other media simply filmed them doing so.”

This is nonsense. Police let demonstrators through the cordon to show their signs. CNN along with other media simply filmed them doing so — CNN International PR (@CNNPRUK) June 5, 2017

Some still criticized CNN for directing the protesters rather than getting an organic live shot.

Brian, CNN did not record what’s happening. @BeckyCNN shaped what will happen and then started a report. Not bad; just a fact. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 5, 2017

Did your on-air reporter or anchor inform viewers that that is what they did? If not, you should know that’s misleading and unethical. — Sergio Bichao (@sbichao) June 5, 2017

There’s not much misleading AFAICT. This wasn’t filming the news as it happened definitely some producing going on ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Chris Mattmann (@chrismattmann) June 5, 2017

