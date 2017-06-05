Congressman Says Every ‘Single Radicalized Islamic Suspect’ Should Be Killed

“The free world… all of Christendom… is at war with Islamic horror,” the Louisiana congressman wrote in a post containing a picture from Saturday’s terrorist attack in London. Higgins was a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy before running for Congress, and was known nationwide for his tough talking videos targeting wanted criminals.

In one viral video, he told suspected gang members, “You will be hunted, you will be trapped, and if you raise your weapon to a man like me we will return fire with superior fire.”

Higgins has continued to use this style of rhetoric while in Congress. His Facebook post went on to say: “Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter.

“Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied. Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identity them, and kill them,” Higgins wrote. “Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.”