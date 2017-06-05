Judicial Watch Asks Court To Order Feds To Find Rest Of Clinton Emails

Judicial Watch filed its opposition to the Department of State’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit that would force the agency to recover former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s remaining emails, the conservative nonprofit watchdog announced Monday.

Judicial Watch sued then-Secretary of State John Kerry in April 2015 to compel the attorney general to enforce the Federal Records Act to obtain Clinton’s emails. The group’s lawsuit was thrown out, but was revived on appeal in December 2016. (RELATED: Lawsuit Demands Tillerson Release More Clinton Emails, Grand Jury Info)

Neither the State Department nor the FBI have ever conducted a full search for Clinton’s emails, according to Judicial Watch. (RELATED: Liberal Activists Are Bombarding Trump With New FOIA Lawsuits)

“It is astonishing the Trump administration is defending Hillary Clinton’s email scheme in federal court,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “The State Department should initiate action with the Justice Department – and both agencies should finally take the necessary steps to recover all the government emails Hillary Clinton unlawfully removed.” (RELATED: Trump Could Tear Down Obama’s FOIA Secrecy. Here’s Why He Probably Won’t.)

Clinton used a private server located in her New York home and private email addresses to conduct official business during her tenure as the top U.S. diplomat, and she and her top aides used private email addresses.

“There is a high degree of probability that at least some of the emails not yet recovered were sent between at least some of these individuals and Secretary Clinton,” Judicial Watch claimed. “It is also worth noting that the FBI itself has discovered that thousands of emails remain to be recovered.”

Follow Ethan on Twitter.

