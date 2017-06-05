House minority leader Nancy Pelosi was visibly uncomfortable and laughed at Joy Behar when she was asked about the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump.

During her Monday appearance on “The View,” the Democrat leader looked away from Behar when she started talking about James Comey testifying this week in relation to the FBI’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. (RELATED: Bill Maher Skewers Hillary Clinton For Returning To The Spotlight)

WATCH:

“He is expected to say that basically Trump pressured him to end his investigation into Russia,” Behar said. “Which sounds like obstruction of justice. Is this a serious bombshell and is it grounds for impeachment?”

Pelosi turned away from Behar before answering.

“You knew she’d get to that word right?” Pelosi explained. “When that word comes up I always say to my colleagues in the congress and my constituents and people across the country what I said before. Anything has to be based on data, evidence, facts. So you can speculate, but it’s got to be the law and the facts.”

“Wel,l but Trump already admitted on television that he said this to Comey,” Behar interjected. “That he said to please stop the investigation into Michael Flynn. He said it, what more proof do we need?”

“Well I think the American people need solid evidence,” Pelosi answered.

“That’s solid,” Behar snapped Back.

Pelosi then started laughing before advising that everyone needs to just calm down.

“So again, let’s all take a deep breath,” the congresswoman explained. “Let’s just calm down as a country. This is a very serious matter.”

“There’s a possibility of obstruction of justice…flirting with it in any event coming out of the White House,” she added. “This is bigger than Democrats and Republicans. It’s bigger than politics. It’s about our democracy and the Russians undermining it and doing it in other countries. And they’ll try to do it again.”