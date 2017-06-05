Pelosi To Join NY Dems At Resistance Rally In New York City

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and members of the New York Democratic delegation plan to join New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday at New York City’s Jacob Javits Center to kick off a resistance rally against the Trump White House.

According to Governor Cuomo’s office, Democratic members will also be joined by local officials to fire up the party base to take back control of the House from Republicans.

Pelosi previously rallied with Democrats in Dallas last Wednesday where she told the crowd, “This Resistance summer is very important.”

She went on to say, “Right now our fight is to defeat the repeal of the Affordable Care Act… and that is part of the resistance.”

The Democratic National Committee formally kicked off the resistance rallies on June 3 and DNC Deputy Chairman and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison encouraged supporters to host “resistance” grassroots house parties.

