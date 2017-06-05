Trump Criticizes ‘Pathetic’ London Mayor After Quoting Him Out Of Context

Donald Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the response he issued after a terror attack in the city left seven people dead, though the president mischaracterized what Khan said, implying that the mayor was downplaying the danger of the situation.

After three men drove a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge Saturday and went on a stabbing spree, Khan issued a statement telling Londoners not to be alarmed by the increased police presence in the days ahead, while still warning that “the threat level remains severe.”

Trump tweeted: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

Trump had quoted him out of context. His full statement was: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed. The threat level remains at severe. Severe means an attack across the country is still highly likely.”

Trump directed another tweet at Khan Monday: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!”

A spokesman for Kahn called Trump “ill-informed.”

“The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city,” the spokesman said Sunday.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”