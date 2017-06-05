Trump Renews Calls For ‘Travel Ban’ And Extreme Vetting After Terror Attack In London

Donald Trump renewed his calls for tougher immigration restrictions and extreme vetting after a terror attack on the London Bridge left several people dead and dozens more injured.

Though the White House has repeatedly denied that the executive orders he signed that restricted immigration from certain counties were “travel bans,” the president himself called it one in a series of tweets Monday morning.

Trump said: “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

Then he criticized the Justice Department, which is run by his pick, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (RELATED: Trump: Judge Blocking New Immigration Order Is ‘Unprecedented Judicial Overreach’)

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.” he tweeted. “The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!”

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

Police shot the three attackers dead as the incident unfolded Saturday night. Their identities have not been released, though authorities said they have identified them.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for it, but that claim has not been verified.