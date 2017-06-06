Civil Rights Leader Compares Georgia Democrat To JFK

Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis compared Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff to former president John F. Kennedy Monday.

Ossoff led in the April special election to replace former Georgia Rep. Tom Price, but failed to earn enough of a lead to avoid a runoff election scheduled for June 20.

WATCH:

“I’ve met every president since President Kennedy and I’ll tell ya, President Kennedy was young, smart, and gifted,” Lewis told a group of Ossoff supporters. “Jon Ossoff is young, smart, and gifted.”

Ossoff worked as an intern in Lewis’ congressional office, and the longtime Democrat used that background to discuss the candidate’s moral character.

“I’ve been knowing this young man for a long, long time,” Lewis said. “When he was in high school, he was an intern for our office. I’ve known his mother and his father. They’re good people, he comes from a good tree.”

Like Kennedy, Ossoff also comes from a wealthy family. He owns a Cessna airplane that he obtained without paying any sales tax, as well as a yacht, according to a report from America Rising.

