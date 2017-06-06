Dems Rally In New York City To Defeat Republicans

NEW YORK — Democrats rallied their base at the New York City Jacob Javits Center Tuesday and called for supporters to defeat New York Republicans in upstate districts.

“Today I charge Congressman Faso and Collins and their colleagues with violating their oath of office to represent the interests of the people of the state of New York. I also charge them with defrauding the voters of this state. They said they would help their districts,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said to the crowd of union members. “They said they would help the struggling middle class. They’re doing the exact opposite. These are not moderate responsible public officials. They’re not taking reasonable positions.”

The rally, intended to fire up the Democratic base for the 2018 election, is one of many planned throughout the summer.

“We’re doing this through the DNC resistance summer, so we’re doing them every week and every day every chance we can. We’re going to resist, insist, and persist to work for a Democratic majority in the house, and towards the next election and to raise the values and the issues that are so important to people.” New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney told The Daily Caller.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for Democrats to “fight back against” the Trump administration’s “idiocy” for pulling out of the Paris Accord.

“Upstate is one of our most important battlegrounds for Democrats to take back the House of Representatives for the American people,” Pelosi said. She later went on to say, “There is only one path forward—to win up and down the ticket in the 2018 election.”

