Don Jr. Says Obama Holdovers ‘Actively Working Against’ Trump [VIDEO]

Donald Trump Jr. said a lot of holdovers from the Obama administration are actively fighting against President Trump in an interview with ABC that aired Tuesday.

“Are you satisfied with the team [the president] has around him right now?” ABC’s Tom Llamas asked him in the interview.

“You know, I am,” Trump Jr. replied. “But uh — the immediate team. But I do think there’s plenty in D.C. there’s probably plenty still in the White House, there’s plenty of holdovers that aren’t necessarily working in his best interest.”

WATCH:

“Do you think there’s people that are actively working against him?” Llamas asked.

“Oh I think without question,” Trump Jr. replied.

The Trump administration has dealt with a steady drumbeat of leaks, ranging from intimate details on Trump’s nighttime routine to transcripts of his phone calls with foreign leaders, to details regarding his firing of James Comey, to classfied intelligence regarding Russia’s election meddling.

“His sons question if he has the best people working for him,” Llamas reported.

Follow Rachel on Twitter

Send tips to rachel@ dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].