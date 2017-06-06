Donald Trump Calls Out The News Outlets He Disdains By Name

Donald Trump singled out the news outlets that he doesn’t think cover him fairly in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH.”

In a separate tweet, Trump said it was the media that wanted him to stop using Twitter: “The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.”

Trump’s deputy press secretary, Sarah Sanders, argued the same a day earlier.

“I think social media for the president is extremely important,” she said during the briefing Tuesday. “It gives him the ability to speak directly to the people without the bias of the media filtering those types of communications. He at this point has over 100-plus million contacts through social media and all those platforms.”

“I think it’s a very important tool for him to be able to utilize,” she added.

Trump has criticized the media since the heyday of his campaign. In mid-February, he rebuked it as “the enemy of the American people.”

But Trump may rely on the media he denounces the most. When House Republicans pulled their first bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in March, the Washington Post was the first publication Trump called. The New York Times was the second. (RELATED: Republicans Pull Health Care Bill Just Minutes After Members Were Scheduled To Vote On It)

Then in April, he sat down with two reporters from the Times for an interview in the Oval Office.