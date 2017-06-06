Michael Moore Launches ‘TrumpiLeaks’ Website

Left-leaning filmmaker Micheal Moore launched a Wikileaks-styled website Tuesday that’s designed to encourage workers in President Donald Trump’s administration to leak sensitive information.

The “TrumpiLeaks” website is actually a page on Moore’s much larger website that runs news articles and advertises the filmmaker’s other projects. The page directs potential leakers to several ways to get the sensitive information to Moore through WhatsApp, encrypted email, and other secure apps already widely available.

“I need one of you to help me,” Moore wrote in a letter obtained by Politico. “It might get dangerous. It may get us in trouble. But we’re running out of time. We must act. It’s our patriotic duty.”

“From the time you opened this letter to the time you get to the bottom of it, there’s a decent chance that our President will have violated the constitution, obstructed justice, lied to the American people, encouraged or supported acts of violence, or committed some horrible mistake that would’ve ended any other politician’s career (or sent you or I to jail).” Moore argued in the letter to potential leakers. “And just like all the times he’s done so in the past, he will get away with it.”

Moore introduced a 4 step plan that he says will help anti-Trump protesters “shut the administration down.” The plan includes “mass citizen action,” suing the administration for any actions, getting more candidates to run for office, and “an army of satire.”

“I know this is risky,” Moore added. “I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe. And along with the Founding Fathers, I’ve got your back.”

Moore has attacked the president with a steady stream of announcements and statements since the election. He called Trump’s initial disinterest in attending security briefings dangerous in a December statement. He also repeatedly called on protesters to “disrupt” the inauguration from December through the first weeks in January.

