Milo’s Self-Published Book ‘Dangerous’ Crushes Chelsea Clinton’s Book On Way To #1

Conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos’ self-published book “Dangerous” returned to Amazon preorders Sunday and blazed to the number one spot Tuesday, passing left-wing authors Chelsea Clinton and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

“Dangerous,” billed as “the most controversial book of the decade,” returned to Amazon preorders Sunday. The book has sparked comments from high-profile figures, with conservative author Ann Coulter saying “fat people will hate,” billionaire Trump supporter Peter Thiel urging people to “buy [it] while it’s still legal,” and comedian Sarah Silverman responding “YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS.”

Yiannopoulos’ book originally left Amazon in February after Simon & Schuster dropped it and refunded all preorders. (RELATED: Milo Sues Simon And Schuster For $10 Million, Announces Independent Book Publication)

Yiannopoulos announced the book’s return to Amazon with a facetious “reader’s survival package,” recommending that readers stock up on items like bacon jerky and Puffs tissues with lotion to minimize health risks from reading the book in one sitting.

“Of course I sailed back to my rightful place at number one,” said Yiannopoulos to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Though, let’s be honest, the competition wasn’t fierce.”

“A horse-faced scion of a corrupt political dynasty and a has-been black dude that racist liberals love to celebrate because they’re amazed someone with dark skin knows what an electron is,” the author said, describing Chelsea Clinton and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

“Dangerous” will be released on Independence Day, 2017. (RELATED: Math And Naval ROTC Student Talks Winning Milo’s Privilege Grant)

(Editor’s Note: This reporter worked with Milo Yiannopoulos as an intern in 2015 and contributed to Breitbart from 2015 to 2016.)

