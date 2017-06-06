Pro-Clinton PAC Begins Hiring Spree For 2018 Midterms

Priorities USA Action announced Tuesday that it would ramp up hiring ahead of the 2018 midterm election season.

The group raised and spent over $200 million in support of former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s election during the 2016 presidential election, and the group is preparing to be just as active in the next major election cycle, according to the Politico report.

Priorities USA announced that former Clinton spokesman Josh Schwerin would head up the communications department. The group also plans to bring in Democratic operatives from other places in the party, with former Bernie Sanders advisor Tristan Wilkerson working on national constituency outreach.

The group spent nearly $190 million in advertising during the course of the 2016 presidential election and has since doubled down on online advertisements on behalf of Democrats in the 2017 midterm races, according to the report.

Priorities published a May study revealing that Wisconsin’s voter ID requirements suppressed nearly 200,000 votes, according to The Nation.

The group plans to work with the Democratic-backed House Majority PAC and the America Votes Action Fund to target 12 vulnerable Republican representatives, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Democrats need flip 24 Republican-controlled seats in order to gain a simple majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

