Rand Paul ‘Irretrievably Gone’ On Senate Health Care Bill

GOP South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is “irretrievably gone'” on the Senate health care bill, shrinking the GOP margin of error to one defection, according to a Hill reporter.

Republicans hold a 52 to 48 advantage over Democrats in the Senate, leaving them a narrower margin of error than they have in the House.

Now that Sen. Paul appears to be out on the bill, the GOP can only afford to lose the support of one more GOP senator if they hope to pass their own version of Obamacare repeal. If one additional senator defects, Vice President Pence would be able to break the tie and pass the bill.

Any more than one additional defection after Paul would cost the GOP the vote.

Paul’s office denied Graham’s statement.

“Senator Paul remains optimistic the bill can be improved in the days ahead and is keeping an open mind,” Paul’s office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

