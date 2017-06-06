Report: Trump-Sessions Relationship So Tense AG Offered Resignation

The relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reportedly become so strained that the AG offered to resign.

ABC News, citing unnamed sources, reports that the president remains fixated on Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump’s anger is allegedly such that he has repeatedly lambasted the Attorney General in private, prompting Sessions to offer his resignation.

The president has also publicly expressed frustration over the continued troubles his travel ban has encountered in federal courts, criticizing the Department on Twitter for producing a “watered-down, politically correct” version of his original order, a hastily drafted document that stood little chance of surviving judicial scrutiny.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reported Tuesday morning that the president’s frustration with Sessions has brimmed for months, and these grievances are not new.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to give Sessions a vote of confidence during Tuesday’s press briefing.

“I have not had a discussion with him about that,” Spicer replied when asked how much confidence Trump has in Sessions by ABC’s Jonathan Karl. “If I have not had a discussion with him, I tend not to comment on it.”

