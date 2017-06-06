Trump Has One Simple Message For James Comey Ahead Of His Testimony

President Donald Trump had a crisp message for former FBI Director James Comey ahead of his testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I wish him good luck,” Trump told reporters at the White House, in response to questions about the former director’s testimony.

Speculation abounded that Trump would invoke executive privilege to prevent Comey’s testimony before the Senate panel. Executive privilege allows the president to block the disclosure of sensitive information in judicial settings, including congressional hearings.

The White House announced Monday that the president would not public Comey’s appearance, in the interest of facilitating a “swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee.”

The greatest point of suspense preceding the hearing is what the former director will publicly disclose about his conversations with the president respecting the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Comey allies have signaled that the director will tell the panel the president urged him to curtail his investigation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the disgraced former National Security Advisor. New reports indicate that Comey will stop short of accusing the president of obstructing justice.

Comey is scheduled to appear before the panel Thursday.

