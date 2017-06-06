Trump Talks Health Care, Taxes With GOP Leaders

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was the primary focus of President Donald Trump’s meeting with GOP leadership on their legislative agenda Tuesday.

Critics argue the attention surrounding the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election has distracted lawmakers. But the administration appears to be looking for a policy victory, taking strides to work with Congress to tackle some of Republicans’ major priorities — including tax reform, raising the debt ceiling and reforming the health care system — amid the scandal.

“We had a good, productive meeting with President Trump, Vice President Pence, and congressional leadership,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a joint statement Tuesday. “The discussion focused on the continued progress of our shared legislative agenda and how we can accomplish our goals.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise told reporters he doesn’t think the Russia investigation derails members from accomplishing their goals.

“I think you’re seeing very strong movement on this Republican agenda to get the economy back on track,” he said. “And what we talked about today as we continue to work to get a health care bill ultimately put on President Trump’s desk and to then go focus on cutting taxes to create jobs and get the economy moving — and you’re seeing very good progress on those fronts.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed there was no talk of former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming congressional testimony during the meeting, telling reporters the president largely discussed Obamacare reforms, inquiring where senators are in the process.

McCarthy said a timeline on when the Senate’s bill will be voted on was not announced in the meeting, but they are looking to pass the legislation sooner rather than later.

“The one thing I will say is you see the news coming out of Ohio, the same news that we heard in Iowa — more and more Americans are losing their health care the longer that Obamacare stays in place, and that’s why to me time is of the essence,” he told reporters.

McConnell told Trump an Obamacare repeal vote could happen before July 4th, CNN reports. The bill would then be sent back to the House which would have to vote on the measure for a second time.

