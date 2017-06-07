New Jersey Governor Chris Christie slammed MSNBC Host Nicole Wallace Wednesday when she claimed President Trump is under investigation, telling her when she uses “big and important words” she needs to “use them right.”

“This isn’t just New York City shop talk,” Wallace said to Christie during an interview. “Does he realize how deadly serious it is? That he’s now being investigated by his own FBI?”

Christie hit back hard over Wallace’s false claim that Trump is personally under investigation.

“First of all, there’s no indication he’s being investigated,” Christie responded, leading Wallace to correct herself and say the “Trump campaign” is under investigation.

“Well let me tell you something,” he continued, “that’s a material difference as a prosecutor. Those are important words you’re using, okay?”

“So I want to make clear to everybody out there if you’re going to use big and important words, you gotta use ’em right,” he said, silencing Wallace. “The fact is we don’t know who’s being investigated right now.”

