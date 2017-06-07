Clapper Slams Trump Over Comey, Says Watergate ‘Pales Compared To What We Are Confronting Now’ [VIDEO]

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has become known to the American public for his measured testimony before Congress.

A constant critic of President Donald Trump, Clapper has chosen his words carefully when under oath during investigations into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election. But those measured statements put aside as the former DNI gave a speech at the National Press Club in Australia Tuesday night where he said Watergate pales in comparison to what is happening in Washington now with the Trump administration.

The former Obama administration official described himself as “largely apolitical,” then proceeded to slam President Trump for his “assault on our institutions.”

“Now, as a private citizen, I’m very concerned about the assault on our institutions coming from both an external source, read: Russia; and an internal source: the President himself,” Clapper told the crowd.

Watch:

Former spy-chief James Clapper: I’m concerned about an ‘attack on US institutions’ from @realDonaldTrump. MORE: https://t.co/2ewRSLNl2bpic.twitter.com/SwhLtSdCOC — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 7, 2017

Clapper called the “assault” by Russia “unprecedented in its directness and aggressiveness.” He said Russia has attempted to interfere with US elections dating back to the 1960s, though “never like this, like they did in 2016,” he told the crowd. Russia had a “very sophisticated campaign by the regime funded propaganda arm, RT, broadcasting arm, against Hillary Clinton and for Donald Trump,” Clapper said.

Watch:

Former spy-chief James Clapper: Russia embarked on an ‘unprecedented’ attack on the 2016 US election. #NPC MORE: https://t.co/2ewRSLNl2bpic.twitter.com/Hx4KkVuXO8 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 7, 2017

In another backhanded swipe at the President, Clapper insisted the Russian interference “is not, let me stress, fake news.”

Watch:

Former spy-chief James Clapper: the Russia attack on the 2016 US election is not ‘fake news’ #NPC MORE:https://t.co/2ewRSLNl2bpic.twitter.com/lm9JHSnXg6 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 7, 2017

On the firing if former FBI Director James Comey, Clapper pulled no punches. He called Comey “a distinguished public servant” and “a personal friend and personal hero.” Clapper said Comey’s firing “reflects a complete disregard for the independence and autonomy for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Watch:

Former spy-chief James Clapper: Firing Jim Comey ‘reflects a complete disregard for the FBI.’ #NPC MORE: https://t.co/AKMqrffX6Ipic.twitter.com/1iYOmqhv6t — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 7, 2017

On the current situation in Washington, Clapper compared the Russia investigation to Watergate. “I have to say, though, that I think to compare the two, that Watergate pales, really, in my view, compared to what we’re confronting now.”

Watch: