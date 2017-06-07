Comey Confirms: Trump Wasn’t Under FBI Investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey confirmed in his Senate hearing opening statement published Wednesday that he told President Donald Trump he wasn’t a subject of an FBI investigation on three different occasions.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump told Comey in his May 9 dismissal letter.

Comey’s statement for Thursday’s Senate Intelligence hearing confirmed each of those interactions and outlined the circumstances that led to each conversation.

The former FBI director first assured Trump that he wasn’t under investigation in a one-on-one meeting in Trump Tower January 6. Comey said that he provided this assurance unprompted.

The second took place during a January 27 dinner with the president. Comey again said that he assured Trump that he wasn’t under investigation by the FBI.

The third conversation occurred March 30 via a phone call with the president. Comey was briefing Trump on a conversation he had with congressional leadership where he assured Republicans that the president was not a subject of an FBI investigation.

“I did not tell the president that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change,” Comey said.

