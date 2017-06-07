Comey Leaves Three Phone Calls With Trump Out Of His Written Testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey appears to have left three of his phone calls with President Trump out of his prepared testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in four months – three in person and six on the phone,” Comey states.

Comey’s first on-one-one conversation with Trump took place when he met with the president on January 6.

Comey says he “felt compelled to document my first conversation with the President-Elect in a memo” upon leaving the meeting.

“Creating written records immediately after one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump was my practice from that point forward,” Comey adds. (RELATED: Comey Never Kept Detailed Memos On Conversations He Had With Barack Obama)

Comey only references three of those six phone calls in his prepared testimony.

The first Trump-Comey phone call Comey references took place on January 27 when the then-director says the president “called me at lunchtime that day and invited me to dinner that night, saying he was going to invite my whole family, but decided to have just me this time, with the whole family coming the next time.”

The next phone call Comey details took place on March 30, when “the President called me at the FBI. He described the Russia investigation as ‘a cloud’ that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country.”

The third and final phone call Comey references took place on April 11. On that day, Comey said, “the President called me and asked what I had done about his request that I ‘get out’ that he is not personally under investigation. I replied that I had passed his request to the Acting Deputy Attorney General, but I had not heard back.”

“That was the last time I spoke with President Trump,” Comey says of the call.

It’s unclear why Comey left the three phone calls out of his written testimony. He notes that he never had any one-on-one conversations over the phone with former President Barack Obama.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson