Democrat Takes The First Steps Toward A Trump Impeachment

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green formally drafted articles of impeachment that are designed to force President Donald Trump out of office Wednesday.

The representative asserted that the president obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey in May. Other Democrats, like California Rep. Maxine Waters and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, joined in the call for Trump’s impeachment, but Green was the only member of Congress to call for the beginning of impeachment proceedings on the House floor.

“Obstruction of justice by the president is the problem,” Green said in an official statement late Tuesday. “Impeachment by Congress is the solution.”

“This is obstruction of justice. This will continue to be obstruction of justice regardless of testimony given by Mr. James Comey,” Green continued. “The question that only Congress can answer is whether the president can obstruct justice with impunity.”

The president cited the attorney general’s recommendation when he officially terminated Comey May 9. The move prompted Democratic leadership to call for a special investigator to look into their claims that members of the Trump campaign improperly colluded with members of the Russian leadership to ensure that he won the 2016 presidential election.

