Donald Trump has nominated Christopher Wray to be the new director of the FBI.

The president announced the pick in a tweet Wednesday: “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.”

Wray was an assistant attorney general who oversaw the criminal division under President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005. He was also New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s personal lawyer during the “Bridgegate” scandal.

Trump has been searching for a new director for nearly a month since he abruptly fired former FBI Director James Comey without having a successor in place.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump said in a letter to Comey. “It is essential that we find new leadership for the F.B.I. that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

“You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.”

Trump interviewed a slew of candidates for the position, including FBI director Andrew McCabe, former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, former FBI official Richard McFeely and John Pistole before settling on Wray.