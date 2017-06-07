Former FBI agent Clint Watts believes Trump’s pick of Christopher Wray for FBI director is the “opposite of draining the swamp.”

Watts said during a Wednesday interview on MSNBC that Trump’s nomination of Wray does not live up to his promise to “drain the swamp.”

“One other point, this would be the opposite of draining the swamp,” Watts said. “You’re going to end up with a Trump team and administration that’s based on two teams.”

Wray led the Department of Justice’s criminal division under George W. Bush and represented New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” scandal.

“You’re going to have a set of people who worked in the DOJ 2000-2005, and on the National Security side: Mattis, Kelly McMaster, they all fought together in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he continued.

“Really, our country is going to be in these two groups of folks that, between 2000-2006, led on the battlefields and courtrooms of America.”

