Hatch Responds To Twitter User Who Wished Him A Painful Death

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
3:03 PM 06/07/2017

Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch gave a backhanded response to a Twitter troll wishing him a painful death, telling the user he plans to “live forever.”

“He’s my Senator and literally hate him. I hope he dies painfully when the time comes,” a Twitter user wrote about Hatch.

The tweet only had a few likes, but that didn’t stop Hatch from spotting a prime opportunity to shame the death wisher.

“The plan is to live forever with the help of essential oils and dietary supplements but we’ll just have to see,” Hatch tweeted back snarkily.

Orrin’s Twitter game is on point.

