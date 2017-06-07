Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch gave a backhanded response to a Twitter troll wishing him a painful death, telling the user he plans to “live forever.”

“He’s my Senator and literally hate him. I hope he dies painfully when the time comes,” a Twitter user wrote about Hatch.

He’s my Senator and literally hate him. I hope he dies painfully when the time comes. — Gerald P Dracula, MD (@Boogar_Sugar) June 7, 2017

The tweet only had a few likes, but that didn’t stop Hatch from spotting a prime opportunity to shame the death wisher.

“The plan is to live forever with the help of essential oils and dietary supplements but we’ll just have to see,” Hatch tweeted back snarkily.

The plan is to live forever with the help of essential oils and dietary supplements but we’ll just have to see. https://t.co/Jdh5XbIUCo — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 7, 2017

Orrin’s Twitter game is on point.

