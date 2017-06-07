House Freedom Caucus Calls For Congressmen To Work Like Every Other American

The House Freedom Caucus (HFC) called for Congress to forgo the August recess Tuesday evening to continue to work on key legislative agendas, like tax reform and the 2018 budget.

“We need to work through August recess to get everything done,” HFC Chairman Mark Meadows of North Carolina said Tuesday night. “We believe that we need to stay through August to get through tax reform… and get our appropriations done.”

Meadow’s statement is likely to light a fire under Republican House lawmakers, which have experienced a rocky first five months of President Donald Trump’s administration. As the August recess approaches, Republicans are trying to score their first major legislative victory of the new administration.

Senate leadership is signaling that it will put their version of Obamacare up for a vote in the near future, whether or not the entire legislative body has reached a consensus before hand. (RELATED: 3 Things That Could Stall Health Care Reform In The Senate)

If it passes through “reconciliation,” which the Senate Budget Committee said the bill complies the process Tuesday, the House will not have to re-vote on the Senate’s version. That could mean the House can focus its efforts entirely on tax and regulatory reform in the coming months.

