An MSNBC guest slammed Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday for bringing “discreditation upon their family” when they speak.

Steve Schmidt, a Republican commentator, said he wishes the Trump sons would stop defending themselves and their father because he believes their comments make situations worse.

He started with a compliment, praising the family for their work with St. Jude’s.

“If Eric Trump has raised millions of dollars for St. Jude’s, that’s to be commended,” Schmidt applauded.

However, then he laid into the brothers for allegedly funneling charity money to the family business.

“That being said, if you’re going to do this, do it the right way,” he continued. “Eric Trump is a spectacularly wealthy young man…maybe he ought to write a $1.2 million check to St. Jude’s to clear the whole thing up.”

“You listen to Don Jr. talk, you listen to Eric talk…maybe we can get Don Jr. and Eric to talk less,” Schmidt argued. “That would probably be a good thing if you care about the Trump presidency.”

“Every time they open their mouths they bring discreditation upon their family.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter