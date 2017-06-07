Ronna Romney McDaniel shared her emotional journey to becoming the first female RNC chair in 40 years, explaining that “it’s hard to have it all” but that “[women] have to do it.”

During an event discussing work-life balance for CNN’s “Badass Women of Washington” series, Romney McDaniel became emotional when she described leaving her kids in Michigan to take the RNC job.

“I don’t know if you can have it all,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes. “I don’t want to cry. It’s hard to have it all.”

Romney McDaniel served as the chair of the Republican Party in Michigan, helping propel Trump to victory in that state, before being offered to serve as only the second female RNC chair in history. While Romney McDaniel works in Washington, DC, her kids are still at home in Michigan.

“We have to do it because it’s women like us who have young kids who don’t step up,” she said, explaining her decision to take on the new role. “If we don’t take these leadership roles, our voices won’t be heard.”

“It’s important for me as a mom to be here and show other women that moms can do this,” she said.

