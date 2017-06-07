Senate Unanimously Calls For Trump To Move US Embassy To Jerusalem

The Senate has passed a resolution that calls for President Donald Trump to make a drastic break from both his Democratic and Republican predecessors and move the U.S. embassy in Israeli from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Last Thursday, Trump followed in the footsteps of his predecessors and signed a waiver that delays the embassy relocation. Trump promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem during the campaign. He said he is delaying the move as he hopes to advance a peace negotiation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, which was passed by Congress to establish the embassy’s move, allows for the president to delay it for six-month intervals in the interest of national security. (RELATED: Trump Delays Moving American Embassy In Israel From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem)

Despite this justification, the Senate has now passed a bipartisan resolution on a 90-0 vote for “commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War and the reunification of the city of Jerusalem,” which also “calls upon the President and all United States officials” to follow the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.

Senate Leadership was united behind this resolution, with Politico quoting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as saying “While we know that Israel continues to face a number of threats, bipartisan passage of this resolution will serve as yet another indication of the United States’ commitment to standing by our Israeli friends.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shared this sentiment, saying in a statement that, “I am proud to sponsor this resolution, which reaffirms the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 that states Jerusalem should remain an undivided city and Israel’s capital – in which the rights of every ethnic and religious group are celebrated, valued and protected.”

While Trump has chosen to delay his fulfillment of a campaign promise, there is no guarantee that this waiving will continue. Press secretary Sean Spicer stated that the situation is “not if that move happens, but when.”