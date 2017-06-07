Sessions Isn’t Going Anywhere, Allies Say, As White House Stays Silent

Two close allies of Attorney General Jeff Sessions say he isn’t going anywhere, despite the Trump administration declining to knock down reports that he offered his resignation to President Trump.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that at some point in recent months Sessions briefly offered his resignation amid growing tensions between him and Trump. The president was reportedly angry about the attorney general’s recusal from the investigation into Russian election interference. Sessions recused himself after it was unveiled he had a previously undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador.

Trump also tweeted angrily Monday about the Justice Department’s handling of his executive orders temporarily blocking refugee admittance and immigration from certain nations. The Post’s sources claimed that Trump refused the attorney general’s offer to resign and told Sessions he still has faith in him. ABC was the first outlet to report the news.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer couldn’t say Tuesday whether the president still has confidence in Sessions, and following the reports of Sessions offering his resignation, both the White House and the DOJ declined to comment.

Despite this, an associate of Sessions who spoke with the attorney general Tuesday knocked down the prospect of an impending resignation and told The Daily Caller, “he’s not going anywhere.” A senior congressional official also told TheDC that he believes Sessions’ job is safe.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse President Trump and is ideologically in line with the populist message on which Trump campaigned. Since getting into office, the former Alabama senator has cracked down on illegal immigration and reversed an Obama-era guideline that made it harder to prosecute drug crimes. When asked about the prospect of a Sessions resignation, Conservative commentator Ann Coulter told TheDC, “Please God, no.”