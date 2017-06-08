Columbia Law School Faculty Website Crashes After Comey’s Comments On Professor

The Columbia Law School faculty website crashed Thursday morning after former FBI Director James Comey said he asked Columbia law school professor Daniel Richman to leak information to the media.

Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning to answer questions regarding his termination as FBI director, the termination of Gen. Michael Flynn and Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

The former FBI director said he originally didn’t report his conversations with the president to a White House official. He said that he released his notes of the conversations only after Trump tweeted the Friday after his termination that Comey better hope there were “no tapes” of their conversations.

“I woke up in the middle of night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, there might be corroboration… So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” Comey said Thursday before members of the Senate. “I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

